Russian Moon Lander Crashes on Lunar Surface

The Luna-25 probe, Russia’s first moon mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the moon during pre-landing maneuvers, according to the Russian space agency. Communication with the lander was lost at 2:57 pm on Saturday. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, confirmed that the lander “has ceased to exist following a collision with the moon’s surface.” Attempts to locate and establish contact with the craft were unsuccessful.

An investigation will be launched to determine the causes of the crash, although no specific technical problems have been indicated. The Luna-25 mission aimed to continue the legacy of the Soviet-era Luna program and mark Russia’s return to independent lunar exploration. The mission had planned to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a historic first.

The Russian spacecraft was part of a race among major space powers to explore this part of the moon suspected to hold frozen water and valuable elements. The presence of water has implications for longer human stays on the moon, enabling the mining of lunar resources. NASA and other space agencies have already detected traces of frozen water in the south pole’s craters.

The Luna-25 probe, weighing around 800kg and roughly the size of a small car, was expected to operate for a year on the lunar surface. The mission aimed to gather data on the chemical elements in the lunar soil and study the near-surface of the moon. Earlier reports indicated that the mission had already collected some data and captured images of the moon’s Zeeman crater, one of the deepest in the lunar southern hemisphere.

Despite the crash, Russia’s space agency remains determined to pursue lunar exploration efforts. The incident highlights the challenges and risks associated with space exploration while underscoring the importance of continued research and development in this field.