Russia’s Lunar Spacecraft Enters Moon’s Orbit in Search for Water

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Russia’s lunar spacecraft, Luna-25, successfully entered the moon’s orbit on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of being the first to land on the moon’s south pole. The mission aims to search for frozen water on the lunar surface.

Luna-25, which is about the size of a small car, will spend approximately 5 days circling the moon before changing course for a soft landing on the lunar south pole on August 21. The spacecraft is equipped to operate on the south pole for a year, where traces of frozen water have been detected by scientists at NASA and other space agencies.

The discovery of water on the moon holds great importance for major space powers, as it could potentially enable longer human expeditions and resource mining on the lunar surface. This development aligns with Russia’s broader strategy in space exploration, stretching over a ten-year period.

This is the first time a Russian spacecraft has entered lunar orbit since Luna-24, a Soviet Union mission in 1976. The success of Luna-25 is crucial for the project, which has been referred to as the “second lunar race.” Resuming the lunar program holds great significance for Russia, and this mission represents a key step in their space exploration endeavors.

With India’s Chandrayaan-3 also on its way to the south pole of the moon, the race to explore and exploit the lunar surface is gaining momentum. As space agencies around the world continue their missions and research, the pursuit of unlocking the mysteries of the moon and harnessing its resources moves forward.

