Russia’s First Lunar Lander Since 1976 Sends Back First Images

Russia’s Luna-25 mission, the country’s first lunar lander since 1976, has successfully captured its first images from space. The mission took off on August 10th aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Region. This historic mission marks the first domestically produced probe sent to the moon in modern Russian history. The last moon mission launched by Russia was Luna-24, which took off in 1976 and returned with lunar samples weighing 6.2 ounces (170 grams).

The launch of Luna-25 faced several delays, partly due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has impacted international spaceflight cooperation. Nevertheless, the mission’s first images were captured on August 13th and published by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The black-and-white photos showcase the Russian flag and mission patch on the spacecraft’s structure, as well as stunning images of Earth and the moon against the backdrop of space.

According to the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, these images were taken when the spacecraft was approximately 192,625 miles (310,000 km) away from Earth. For comparison, the moon is approximately 238,855 miles (384,400 km) away from Earth, on average.

The publication of these images helps dispel initial speculation about Luna-25’s condition following its launch. The images confirm that the lander is in good health and is on its way to its lunar destination. The spacecraft’s systems are operating normally, communication with the station is stable, and the energy balance is positive.

Assuming all goes according to plan, Luna-25 is expected to reach the moon on August 15th and will orbit Earth’s satellite for five to seven days. After that, it will attempt a landing near one of three craters in the lunar south pole region. The probe is equipped with various instruments, including a laser mass spectrometer and a device to examine lunar soil samples and analyze their chemical composition.

Luna-25 is part of a growing list of international moon missions focused on studying or landing near the lunar south pole. India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover is set to land near the moon’s south pole on August 23rd, while South Korea’s Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter and NASA’s Artemis Program are also targeting the lunar south pole region for their respective missions.