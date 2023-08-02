Russian Suspension of Grain Deal Raises Concerns about Food Prices in Middle East

The decision by Russia to suspend a vital grain deal has sparked worries about rising food prices in lower-income Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt, Lebanon, and Pakistan. The deal, which was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, played a significant role in stabilizing food prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major supplier of wheat, barley, and sunflower oil to developing nations.

In Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, there are concerns about potential price hikes and the impact this could have on households, businesses, and government budgets. The Egyptian government has assured that the immediate impact of the grain deal’s suspension is minimal, as the country has diversified its sources of imported wheat and has enough stockpile to meet its needs for the next five months.

Lebanon heavily relies on Ukraine for 90% of its wheat supply, making the collapse of the grain deal particularly challenging. With an already struggling economy and an ongoing economic crisis, any negative impact on wheat prices could further worsen the situation.

On the other hand, Pakistan, despite experiencing unprecedented flooding last year, has witnessed a bumper crop which has reduced its reliance on Ukrainian wheat imports.

While global wheat prices have remained relatively stable, the weakening currencies of these Middle Eastern countries against the U.S. dollar and the necessity to source wheat from more distant locations could add costs and potentially lead to food price inflation. This puts pressure on governments to continue subsidizing bread prices to avoid exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis faced by their populations.

The suspension of the grain deal introduces uncertainty for these Middle Eastern countries and their efforts to address food security and economic challenges. Governments will need to closely monitor the situation and explore alternative strategies to ensure stable food prices and secure supplies for their populations.