Russia’s Lunar Mission Ends in Failure as Luna-25 Collides with Moon’s Surface

Russia’s recent lunar mission, the Luna-25 spacecraft, has unfortunately ended in failure. The spacecraft collided with the surface of the Moon after communication was lost, dealing a blow to Russia’s space ambitions. The incident occurred on Saturday around 2:57 pm Moscow time when the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, lost contact with Luna-25.

Efforts to search for the spacecraft and establish communication were unsuccessful. Preliminary calculations indicate that Luna-25 deviated from its intended orbit before the collision. Roscosmos has announced that a commission will be formed to investigate the reasons behind the loss of the spacecraft.

Just one day before the incident, an “emergency situation” was reported by the spacecraft as it was attempting to enter a pre-landing orbit. Roscosmos stated that this situation prevented the maneuver from being executed according to the specified parameters.

Luna-25 was intended to be Russia’s first lunar landing mission in 47 years. The last successful lunar landing by a Russian spacecraft was achieved by Luna 24 on August 18, 1976. Luna-25 launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Oblast on August 10, embarking on a rapid journey to the moon.

Interestingly, Luna-25’s trajectory allowed it to surpass India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, which launched in mid-July, on its way to the lunar surface.

The failure of Luna-25 will undoubtedly be a setback for Russia’s space exploration endeavors. However, further details regarding the specific causes of the incident will be determined by the investigation carried out by the commission appointed by Roscosmos.