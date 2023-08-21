CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

International Rush to Return to the Moon Ends in a Rash of Failures

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 21, 2023
International Rush to Return to the Moon Ends in a Rash of Failures

A series of failed lunar missions testifies to the global race to explore the Moon using robot spacecraft. In April 2019, Israel’s Beresheet crashed due to gyroscopic failure during descent. Chandrayaan-2, India’s mission, experienced a “hard landing” later that year. Then, in April, Japan’s ispace mission ended abruptly when its spacecraft turned off its engines while still 5km above the lunar surface. On August 20th, Russia joined the list of failures with the Luna 25 mission. The spacecraft lost contact and collided with the Moon’s surface. This failure is particularly embarrassing for Russia, which has fallen far behind in space capabilities since its Soviet-era missions. Russia’s space program has also struggled economically and lost its monopoly on transporting astronauts to the International Space Station.

Now, all eyes are on India’s Chandrayaan-3, which aims to succeed where its predecessor failed. The craft arrived in lunar orbit in July and will attempt a soft landing on August 23rd. If successful, India will become the fourth country to land on the Moon. The Russian failure, suspected to be rushed to beat India, adds to the significance of India’s potential achievement.

The flurry of lunar missions will continue with Japan’s SLIM mission, set to launch on August 26th, aiming for a precise Moon landing. In November or December, an American spacecraft by Intuitive Machines will launch, carrying payloads from NASA for a landing near the Moon’s south pole. More American and Chinese missions are planned, along with another attempt by ispace. Exciting data and potentially more craters are expected from these future missions.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Future of Technology: How Learning Analytics is Shaping the Industry

Aug 21, 2023
News

The Future of Technology: How Environmental Sensors are Transforming the Telecom Industry

Aug 21, 2023
News

Unlocking the Potential of AI: Global Computer Vision Transforming Automation

Aug 21, 2023

You missed

Technology

How to Find the Rock Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4

Aug 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Future of Technology: How Learning Analytics is Shaping the Industry

Aug 21, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashes on the moon

Aug 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

NASA’s STEREO-A Spacecraft Returns to Earth’s Orbit after 17-Year Journey

Aug 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments