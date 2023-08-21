International Rush to Return to the Moon Ends in a Rash of Failures

A series of failed lunar missions testifies to the global race to explore the Moon using robot spacecraft. In April 2019, Israel’s Beresheet crashed due to gyroscopic failure during descent. Chandrayaan-2, India’s mission, experienced a “hard landing” later that year. Then, in April, Japan’s ispace mission ended abruptly when its spacecraft turned off its engines while still 5km above the lunar surface. On August 20th, Russia joined the list of failures with the Luna 25 mission. The spacecraft lost contact and collided with the Moon’s surface. This failure is particularly embarrassing for Russia, which has fallen far behind in space capabilities since its Soviet-era missions. Russia’s space program has also struggled economically and lost its monopoly on transporting astronauts to the International Space Station.

Now, all eyes are on India’s Chandrayaan-3, which aims to succeed where its predecessor failed. The craft arrived in lunar orbit in July and will attempt a soft landing on August 23rd. If successful, India will become the fourth country to land on the Moon. The Russian failure, suspected to be rushed to beat India, adds to the significance of India’s potential achievement.

The flurry of lunar missions will continue with Japan’s SLIM mission, set to launch on August 26th, aiming for a precise Moon landing. In November or December, an American spacecraft by Intuitive Machines will launch, carrying payloads from NASA for a landing near the Moon’s south pole. More American and Chinese missions are planned, along with another attempt by ispace. Exciting data and potentially more craters are expected from these future missions.