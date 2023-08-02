Ukrainian Soldiers Counter Russian Communication Jamming Attempts

The Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation has reported that Russians are engaging in efforts to disrupt communication on the frontline. However, Ukrainian soldiers have found ways to counter these attempts.

In areas where there are only isolated stations and numerous electronic warfare means, issues can arise. Sergey Kuzan, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, emphasized the importance of neutralizing enemy stations.

Detecting and destroying enemy electronic warfare systems is crucial. Russian technologies are ineffective against the Ukrainian satellite system, and their actions can be adjusted on-site.

To strengthen their communication capabilities, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense plans to purchase Starlink terminals from SpaceX. These terminals cannot be disconnected at the discretion of Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX.

Sergey Kuzan commented that various rocket systems are being utilized, providing opportunities for counteraction. The key lies in which side can leverage their advantages more quickly.

The strength of Ukrainian soldiers lies in their communication and connectivity. However, there were delays in the transmission and processing of information in February-March 2022, impacting the quality of communication. The Russian occupiers were affected by this, as the speed of information processing and decision-making depended on communication quality.

Efficient communication played a crucial role in the Kharkiv operation, as demonstrated by captured Russian prisoners of war and intercepted intelligence. During mass attacks, the enemy’s front line collapsed. The Russians now seek to disable Ukraine’s communication system, recognizing it as a source of strength.

On the other hand, the Russians have an advantage in electronic warfare, allowing them to counteract Ukrainian drones and create obstacles in the airwaves. They are currently exploiting this advantage to neutralize Ukrainian strengths.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is well aware of the Russian attempts to jam their Starlink system and is taking every possible measure to prevent the occupiers from succeeding.