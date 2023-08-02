Ukrainian Soldiers Counteract Russian Attempts to Jam Communication on the Front Lines

Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Sergey Kuzan, has revealed that despite Russian attempts to jam communication on the front lines, Ukrainian soldiers have found ways to counteract these efforts. Kuzan emphasized the need to identify and destroy enemy electronic warfare, stating that no Russian technologies can counteract the Ukrainian satellite system. He mentioned that the maximum they can do is create obstacles at a certain stage, but all of it can be eliminated manually.

Communication and connectivity have been strong points for Ukrainian soldiers, but in February-March 2022, delays in the transmission and processing of information occurred due to a lack of quality communication. Russian occupiers particularly felt the impact of this as the speed of information processing and decision-making depended on the quality of communication.

The operation in Kharkiv demonstrated the excellent communication capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Previously, partners believed that Ukraine could only carry out defensive operations, but this perception changed with the successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv operation. Russian prisoners of war and intercepted intelligence serve as evidence of their success.

Russian forces are now targeting Ukraine’s communication system, recognizing it as their strong point. They are attempting to disrupt Ukraine’s Starlink system, but the Ukrainian General Staff is aware of these attempts and is taking measures to ensure the occupiers are not successful in this regard.

The advantage for the Russians lies in electronic warfare, as they have sufficient capabilities to counteract Ukrainian drones and create obstacles in the electromagnetic spectrum. They are currently trying to use this advantage to neutralize Ukraine’s strong point.

However, Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to actively counteract Russian attempts to disrupt communication on the front lines and explore new ways to enhance their communication capabilities. In addition, the US Department of Defense plans to purchase Starlink terminals from SpaceX for Ukraine, which will provide further support to Ukrainian soldiers in maintaining communication superiority.