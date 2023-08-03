Russian Wagner Group’s Military Vehicles Spotted in Belarus

New satellite images have revealed that military vehicles belonging to the Russian Wagner group are parked at their main base in Belarus. Thousands of Russian mercenaries have been arriving in Belarus since the June mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to activist group Belaruski Hajun, around 3,450 to 3,650 soldiers have traveled to a camp near Asipovichy, located 140 miles north of the Ukrainian border. The group also alleges that about 700 military vehicles and construction equipment have been transferred to Belarus.

The presence of Wagner troops in Belarus has raised concerns among some NATO members. There are fears that Moscow may utilize the mercenaries to destabilize member countries. These concerns were heightened when a prominent Russian politician suggested in July that Wagner forces could be used to seize the strategically important Suwałki Corridor between Poland and Lithuania.

However, recent satellite images published by Maxar Technologies indicate that Wagner currently lacks the necessary military hardware for a major offensive against NATO members. The images show mostly cars, trucks, semi-trucks, buses, and a limited number of mine-resistant armored personnel carriers stationed at Wagner’s main base in Tsel. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War have concluded that there is no indication of Wagner possessing the material required for a serious attack in Belarus. They also suggest that Wagner has likely surrendered its heavy equipment to the Russian defense ministry, as promised, after the rebellion in June.

Belarusian military units are reportedly being trained by Wagner instructors near NATO borders. Locations include the Gozhsky army training ground near Lithuania and the Belarusian 38th Air Assault Brigade in Brest, near Poland’s eastern border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has confirmed the close cooperation between the Russian militia and Minsk’s armed forces, highlighting that Wagner fighters are sharing valuable information and experience with Belarusian servicemen.

As tensions between Poland and Belarus escalate, two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace while escorting President Alexander Lukashenko. Poland has responded by sending additional troops to the border and reporting the incident to NATO.