Russia Conducts Strikes on Ukrainian Ports, Near Romanian Border

Russia has conducted multiple waves of strikes targeting Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, with some strikes occurring just 200 meters away from the Romanian border, according to the latest Ministry of Defence (MOD) intelligence update. The report suggests that Vladimir Putin’s “risk appetite” has grown, leading to the potential use of smaller drones to prevent any conventional weapons from causing an escalation with NATO.

The MOD report highlights that Russian forces have used Iranian-produced one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAVs) to strike Ukrainian ports in an attempt to coerce international shipping into stopping trade via these ports. The strikes have occurred in close proximity to NATO territory, indicating a change in Russia’s risk appetite.

The intelligence report suggests that Russia may prefer using OWA UAVs over cruise missiles to minimize the risk of escalation. These drones are considered to be acceptably accurate and have smaller warheads compared to cruise missiles, making them a potentially preferred option for Russia in this scenario.

Furthermore, a former British Army general has expressed that the conflict in Ukraine is nearing a critical turning point. Additional details regarding this turning point were not provided in the original article.

