Russian Troops Launch Attack on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

Gabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Russian troops have launched an attack on port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region using Shahed drones, according to the Ukrainian military. This strike has resulted in a devastating fire at facilities involved in the transportation of Ukraine’s vital grain exports and has caused damage to a grain elevator.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s ports since withdrawing from a deal that allowed the country to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa. In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes.

The South operational command of Ukraine has declared that the enemy’s objective is clearly the ports and industrial infrastructure of the region. The attack has led to a fire breaking out at the industrial and port facilities, while a grain elevator has also suffered damage.

Ukraine’s Air Force successfully intercepted 23 Shahed drones overnight, with the majority of them located in Odesa and Kyiv. In Kyiv, all 10 drones that fired were successfully intercepted, according to Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration. This interception triggered loud explosions as the air defense systems were activated. Some debris from the downed drones has caused damage to a non-residential building in three districts of the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed deep concern over the attack, emphasizing that Russian terrorists have once again targeted ports, grain facilities, and global food security. He has called on the international community to respond to the situation. Zelenskyy has confirmed that some of the drones hit their intended targets, causing significant damage in the south of Ukraine.

The ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure underscore the escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, posing a threat to Ukraine’s economy and global food supply chains.

