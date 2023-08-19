Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Takes First Lunar Journey in Half a Century

Russia has successfully completed its first lunar mission in the post-Soviet era. The Luna-25 mission, conducted by the Institute for Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences, reached the moon’s south pole region on the far side of the moon. The spacecraft captured an image of the Zeeman crater, an object of great interest to researchers. The crater has a depth of about 5 miles and a relatively flat bottom.

Previously, the Soviet Union had achieved the feat of landing a robotic spacecraft on the moon, and sent several more missions afterward. The Luna-25 mission was initially planned as a partnership with the European Space Agency, but the collaboration fell through due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Undeterred, Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, continued with its go-it-alone approach.

The ongoing space race is between Russia and India, with both nations vying to land crewless spacecraft on the unexplored region of the moon’s south pole. Scientists believe that this area may contain buried water ice within craters. However, this region poses a greater challenge than previous landing sites due to its murky and dark conditions.

Successfully landing on the moon remains a difficult task, as less than half of all missions have been successful. The moon’s thin atmosphere provides virtually no drag to slow down approaching spacecraft, and there are no GPS systems to assist with navigation. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is a reattempt following a crash in 2019, is set to make its landing on August 23. Meanwhile, Roscosmos has announced that its Luna-25 spacecraft could touch down as early as August 21.