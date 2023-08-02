Missile Strikes Kill Six, Injure 75 in Ukraine

At least six people, including a 10-year-old girl and her mother, lost their lives when two Russian ballistic missiles struck an apartment complex and a university building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The attack left 75 individuals injured and trapped numerous residents beneath the rubble. Notably, Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The missile strikes occurred just one day following President Zelensky’s warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “war is returning” to Moscow. Ukrainian officials believe that the strikes were in retaliation for Zelensky’s remarks.

In response to the attack, President Zelensky called for Ukraine’s military to be equipped with long-range weapons as a means to counter the threat posed by Russia. Additionally, he urged for heightened international sanctions against Russia.

The missile strikes were not the sole incidents of violence in the region. Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a terrorist attack after its anti-aircraft units shot down drones that were reportedly heading towards Moscow. One of the drones crashed into a high-rise tower in Kryvyi Rih, targeting the same building that had been struck by the missiles earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its efforts to regain territories occupied by Russian forces, resulting in an escalation of drone attacks in Russia. Although Ukraine does not explicitly claim responsibility for these attacks, they coincide with the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is dire, with only 30% of the $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for the country currently funded. This lack of financial support is becoming an increasingly serious issue as millions of Ukrainians are in desperate need of aid, particularly with winter approaching.