The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that it has successfully thwarted yet another Ukrainian drone-boat attack on Russian Navy patrol vessels in the Black Sea. This recent attempt involved Ukrainian forces trying to target two patrol ships named the Sergei Kotov and the Vasily Bykov, which were situated approximately 180 nautical miles southwest of Sevastopol.

The location of the incident, as described by the Russian Ministry of Defense, places the patrol ships near the coast of Bulgaria, close to the shipping lanes that connect the Bosporus to Ukraine. It is worth noting that Russia has previously expressed concerns about ships bound for Ukraine potentially carrying weapons and has asserted its right to board and inspect them. Thus far, however, no merchant ships traveling along this route have reported any interference from Russian warships.

The Sergei Kotov was deployed with the purpose of monitoring Ukraine’s sea lines of communication after Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. UK Defence Intelligence has speculated that the Kotov might be part of a task group assigned to intercept commercial vessels believed to be traveling to Ukraine. The agency has also highlighted that the level of violence in the area could escalate.

This recent incident follows a previous claim by the Kremlin asserting that the Kotov had successfully “neutralized” two bomb boats posing a threat in the same location on July 25. However, Ukraine has not verified nor accepted responsibility for these attacks.