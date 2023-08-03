CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Russian Military Jamming Signals of Starlink Satellite System Used by Ukrainian Army

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Russian military forces have started jamming specific signals of the Starlink satellite system, which the Ukrainian army relies on for navigation during movements and strikes. This information was revealed by Lieutenant General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Russian State Duma. Gurulev stated that Russian electronic warfare systems are currently suppressing channels, including Starlink, which has been a subject of complaints from Ukrainian soldiers themselves.

The disruption of the Starlink satellite system poses a significant challenge to the Ukrainian army’s ability to navigate and coordinate movements and attacks effectively. However, the article does not provide further information about the extent and impact of the Russian military’s actions on the Ukrainian army’s operations.

Unfortunately, the article does not offer any additional context or details regarding the motivations or specific methods employed by the Russian military to jam the Starlink signals.

