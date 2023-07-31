CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Russian Armed Forces Develop Technology to Disrupt Starlink Satellite Network

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
Russian Armed Forces Develop Technology to Disrupt Starlink Satellite Network

According to reports, the Russian Armed Forces have developed a technology to disrupt the operation of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network. An officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known as “Mantiar,” revealed that Russian military personnel have obtained this technology and are currently testing and preparing it for industrial production.

The absence of Starlink in the battlefield area has created significant challenges for Ukrainian soldiers, leaving them with limited communication and surveillance capabilities. This information comes after reports of Elon Musk denying access to Starlink for the launch of a military drone near Crimea, which was intended to target Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

It is worth mentioning that Starlink services in Ukraine have faced partial restrictions due to non-payment. Last year, 1,300 Starlink terminals in the country ceased operating when Kyiv failed to pay the monthly fee of $3.25 million.

In addition, on July 2nd, the Russian Armed Forces reportedly destroyed a Starlink communication station and a drone control center near Artemivsk, in the direction of Solontar-Artemivsk.

The development of this technology by the Russian Armed Forces poses a potential threat to Elon Musk’s ambitious satellite network. The disruption of Starlink’s functionality could have significant implications, affecting not only military operations but also various industries and individuals relying on the network for communication and internet access.

The situation calls for further attention and action to address the potential risks associated with the disruption of satellite networks.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Preparing Employees for the Impact of Generative AI

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Aluminum Holds Promise for Safer and More Efficient Batteries

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

LAMEA’s Approach to Contingent Workforce Management in the Digital Age

Jul 31, 2023

You missed

AI

Malevolent Robots in Hollywood’s Imagination

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Brian May Emphasizes the Need for Change in How Humans Treat the Earth

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Preparing Employees for the Impact of Generative AI

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Aluminum Holds Promise for Safer and More Efficient Batteries

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments