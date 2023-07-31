According to reports, the Russian Armed Forces have developed a technology to disrupt the operation of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network. An officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known as “Mantiar,” revealed that Russian military personnel have obtained this technology and are currently testing and preparing it for industrial production.

The absence of Starlink in the battlefield area has created significant challenges for Ukrainian soldiers, leaving them with limited communication and surveillance capabilities. This information comes after reports of Elon Musk denying access to Starlink for the launch of a military drone near Crimea, which was intended to target Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

It is worth mentioning that Starlink services in Ukraine have faced partial restrictions due to non-payment. Last year, 1,300 Starlink terminals in the country ceased operating when Kyiv failed to pay the monthly fee of $3.25 million.

In addition, on July 2nd, the Russian Armed Forces reportedly destroyed a Starlink communication station and a drone control center near Artemivsk, in the direction of Solontar-Artemivsk.

The development of this technology by the Russian Armed Forces poses a potential threat to Elon Musk’s ambitious satellite network. The disruption of Starlink’s functionality could have significant implications, affecting not only military operations but also various industries and individuals relying on the network for communication and internet access.

The situation calls for further attention and action to address the potential risks associated with the disruption of satellite networks.