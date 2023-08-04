Russian Landing Ship Damaged in Drone Attack

Satellite images have revealed the significant damage inflicted on Russia’s Olenegorsky Gornyak, a large landing ship, following a targeted drone attack. Analyst Joseph Dempsey of the International Institute for Strategic Studies shared the images on Twitter, showing the ship listing to its port side. It is believed that the vessel was taken to Novorossiysk Bay after the attack. The assault occurred with unmanned maritime drones and caused severe damage to the Olenegorsky Gornyak, which had approximately 100 crew members aboard at the time.

These satellite images provide undeniable visual evidence of the aftermath of the drone strike, clearly depicting the ship leaning heavily towards its port side. However, specific details regarding the drones used and the motive behind the attack have not been disclosed. Nevertheless, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the increasing use of unmanned maritime systems in conflicts worldwide.

The drone attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak highlights the vulnerability of naval assets to such assaults and underscores the necessity for enhanced defense measures to counter these threats. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for naval forces to adapt and develop effective strategies to protect against drone attacks on vessels.