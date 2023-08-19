Luna 25 Spacecraft Experiences Emergency Situation

The Luna 25 spacecraft, part of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, has encountered an emergency situation on board during an attempt to enter a pre-landing orbit. Roscosmos confirmed this incident and stated that it prevented the spacecraft from maneuvering with the intended parameters. The management team is currently assessing the situation.

The spacecraft was scheduled to land near the moon’s south pole as early as Monday. It is not yet known if this issue will affect the lunar lander’s touchdown attempt. Luna 25 is Russia’s first endeavor to land a spacecraft on the moon since the Soviet era. The previous lunar lander, Luna 24, touched down on August 18, 1976.

The mission’s launch took place on August 10 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Oblast, utilizing a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket. Luna 25’s trajectory allowed it to overtake India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, which was launched in July, on its way to the moon.

While some characterize India and Russia as competing for the lunar south pole, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell noted that both projects have been in progress for more than a decade. Landing a spacecraft safely on the lunar surface would be a significant achievement for Russia’s space program.

Luna 25 is also viewed as a test for future robotic lunar exploration missions by Roscosmos, as several upcoming Luna projects will use the same spacecraft design. Additionally, Russia aims to demonstrate the capabilities of its civil space program, which has faced challenges related to quality control, corruption, and funding, according to experts.