CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

A Russian Hacking Group Targets Microsoft Teams Users

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
A Russian Hacking Group Targets Microsoft Teams Users

A hacking group believed to be associated with the Russian government has carried out a focused campaign aimed at stealing login credentials from organizations worldwide through Microsoft Teams chats. According to researchers at Microsoft, the social engineering attacks started in late May and have impacted less than 40 organizations globally.

The attackers set up fraudulent technical support domains and accounts, posing as legitimate users, to engage with Teams users. Through these conversations, unsuspecting users are tricked into authorizing prompts for multifactor authentication. Microsoft has taken action to address the use of these fake domains and continues to investigate the incidents.

Microsoft Teams is a widely used business communication platform with more than 280 million active users. The successful targeting of Teams highlights the importance of enhancing security measures to protect organizations from hacking attempts.

The hacking group responsible for these attacks, known as Midnight Blizzard or APT29, is based in Russia. Their previous targets have included government organizations, NGOs, IT services, technology, manufacturing, and media sectors. This recent attack serves as further evidence of the group’s continuous use of both old and new techniques to accomplish their objectives.

Organizations utilizing Microsoft Teams should remain vigilant and implement strong security measures to prevent falling victim to these kinds of attacks. It is crucial to educate employees about potential phishing attempts and the importance of verifying the authenticity of communication channels and requests for sensitive information. Regular security updates and patches should also be applied to ensure systems are protected against known vulnerabilities.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Clas Ohlson Becomes First Store to Offer Starlink Internet Services

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

AI and Homeopathy: Revolutionizing Holistic Healing

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Advancement of Robots in High-Speed Railway Construction

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Clas Ohlson Becomes First Store to Offer Starlink Internet Services

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

AI and Homeopathy: Revolutionizing Holistic Healing

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Advancement of Robots in High-Speed Railway Construction

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Acute Kidney Injury

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments