Russian troops have reportedly developed technology capable of disrupting Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet. The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ tactical aerial reconnaissance unit, Robert Brovdi (callsign “Madyar”), revealed this information on his Telegram channel. The technology is currently undergoing testing and will soon be ready for industrial production.

The absence of Starlink poses significant challenges for the frontlines, even more so than the absence of F-16 aircraft. It was previously disclosed that the Russian military had acquired a new electronic warfare complex named “Borshchovik,” which has the ability to disrupt Starlink.

Throughout the war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have heavily relied on satellite internet terminals provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink. These terminals have played a vital role in maintaining stable, fast, and secure communication for the Ukrainian military. However, it has been discovered that Starlink disconnects the terminals when the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempt to use the satellites during Russian military offensives or attacks in Crimea.

Elon Musk has emphasized that Starlink should solely be used for defensive purposes. Following negotiations with the Pentagon, hundreds of terminals were purchased, and full control was granted to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This allows them to use the terminals without any restrictions in their operations.

The acquisition of technology by Russian troops that can disrupt Starlink poses a significant challenge for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They will need to find alternative solutions to maintain their communication capabilities in the face of such disruptions.