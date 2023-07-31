CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Russian Troops Develop Technology to Disrupt Starlink Satellite Internet

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
Russian Troops Develop Technology to Disrupt Starlink Satellite Internet

Russian troops have reportedly developed technology capable of disrupting Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet. The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ tactical aerial reconnaissance unit, Robert Brovdi (callsign “Madyar”), revealed this information on his Telegram channel. The technology is currently undergoing testing and will soon be ready for industrial production.

The absence of Starlink poses significant challenges for the frontlines, even more so than the absence of F-16 aircraft. It was previously disclosed that the Russian military had acquired a new electronic warfare complex named “Borshchovik,” which has the ability to disrupt Starlink.

Throughout the war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have heavily relied on satellite internet terminals provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink. These terminals have played a vital role in maintaining stable, fast, and secure communication for the Ukrainian military. However, it has been discovered that Starlink disconnects the terminals when the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempt to use the satellites during Russian military offensives or attacks in Crimea.

Elon Musk has emphasized that Starlink should solely be used for defensive purposes. Following negotiations with the Pentagon, hundreds of terminals were purchased, and full control was granted to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This allows them to use the terminals without any restrictions in their operations.

The acquisition of technology by Russian troops that can disrupt Starlink poses a significant challenge for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They will need to find alternative solutions to maintain their communication capabilities in the face of such disruptions.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Future Navigation Systems for the Moon Could Benefit from Fibonacci’s Model

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Voyager 2 Space Probe Faces Communication Issue

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Role of PMICs in Shaping the Future of Internet Technology

Jul 31, 2023

You missed

News

Future Navigation Systems for the Moon Could Benefit from Fibonacci’s Model

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Poliwag Community Day Compensation Details

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

The New Space Race to the Moon: Exploring the Value and Opportunities

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

New Fallout Set Photos Revealed for Prime Video Series Adaptation

Jul 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments