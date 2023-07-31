Russian Forces Capable of Disrupting Starlink Internet in Ukraine, Says Ukrainian Military Expert

According to Ukrainian military expert Sergey Breskrestnov, Russian forces have the capability to disrupt Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine. Breskrestnov explained that this can be achieved by jamming the internet signals between the satellites and the terminals. However, for this to happen, the Russian troops would need to install radio-electronic warfare (REW) antennas on tall buildings at a high angle.

In such cases, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) may experience signal reception problems within a distance of approximately 500 meters. Breskrestnov also mentioned that specific antennas are required, which can be easily detected and recognized. The UAF’s General Staff is closely monitoring the situation and there has been only one reported incident of using REW against Starlink in the past few months.

Disrupting satellite communication signals is a difficult task, and this method only works in specific circumstances. Breskrestnov advised the Russian military to take precautions by installing Starlink antennas in safe places, such as burying them deep in the ground, constructing dense metal grids, or building special simple wells using the same material. He emphasized the importance of being prepared for constant attempts by the opponent to deprive the UAF of internet access on the frontlines.

It has been previously reported that Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, has decided not to disconnect the satellite internet for the UAF. Additionally, the Pentagon has pledged to purchase up to 500 satellite internet terminals for Ukraine.