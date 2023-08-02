Russian Electronic Warfare Equipment Jamming Starlink Satellite Internet Signal in Ukraine

Russian electronic warfare equipment has reportedly started jamming the Starlink satellite internet signal in the Luhansk tactical direction. Analysis of transmissions between Ukrainian militants at the line of contact has shown difficulties in accessing the internet through Starlink satellites. This has led to widespread speculation that the Russian armed forces are intentionally interfering with the signal provided by SpaceX.

Starlink, a satellite network launched by SpaceX in 2018, aims to provide global broadband internet access. The company had been providing satellite internet access to Ukrainian forces. However, in March, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced that measures had been implemented to restrict Ukraine’s military use of the Starlink satellites. Talks took place in April between the Pentagon and Starlink concerning the satellite communication services provided to Ukraine.

Initially, there were concerns expressed by SpaceX owner Elon Musk about continuing the supply without government funding. However, Musk later decided to continue funding the service. The implications of the jamming for the Ukrainian forces’ internet access and communication capabilities remain uncertain.

