T-Platforms Declares Bankruptcy and Auctions Baikal Electronics’ Intellectual Property

T-Platforms, the parent company of Russian chipmaker Baikal Electronics, has declared bankruptcy and is auctioning off its assets, including intellectual property related to Baikal processors. T-Platforms had been among the few Russian companies capable of producing supercomputers that could compete on a global scale, but its bankruptcy has led to the auctioning of various assets, including the intellectual property, patents, and shares of Baikal Electronics.

The intellectual property being auctioned is related to the development of Baikal processors, which rely on the Arm and MIPS instruction set architectures. However, the technology being auctioned is considered outdated. For example, the Baikal-M1 processor is based on eight outdated Arm Cortex-A57 cores with a clock speed of 1.50 GHz and an 8MB L3 cache, accompanied by an eight-cluster Arm Mali-T628 GPU. The 48-core Baikal-S SoC for servers has never entered mass production.

The assets of Baikal Electronics have been valued at $5 million and the auction is scheduled for September 26, 2023. However, the current owners of Baikal Electronics have no plans to reclaim the patents or developments. This is likely due to export curbs imposed by the Taiwanese government following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, which prevent TSMC from working with Russian companies.

The future of Baikal Electronics remains uncertain. The company has not announced new processors for several years and production was halted in February 2022 due to sanctions. Despite the outdated technology and market skepticism, the auction is proceeding, and it remains to be seen who will acquire these assets and for what purpose.

