The Russian army has reportedly developed technology to disrupt the Starlink satellite internet platform. Technical experts confirm that the Russian technology will only work under certain conditions and will not be effective everywhere.

Russian occupiers claim to have acquired the necessary technology and are currently testing it for industrial production. The technology operates in the Ku- and Ka-band frequencies, with the latter offering higher data transmission speeds.

Experts have acknowledged the difficulty of completely cutting off the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Starlink. The front lines are too vast, requiring extensive electronic warfare resources. However, these systems may be deployed on the most challenging sections of the front.

Disrupting Starlink terminals has become a popular topic since their appearance on the front lines. The narrow beam of the terminals, which is directed towards satellites at an altitude of 500 km, makes it challenging to detect and disrupt them. Precise coordinates are needed to effectively disrupt the terminals.

Although Russian attempts to block satellite internet may not significantly alter the situation on the battlefield, they still pose a concern. Russian military experts may utilize electronic warfare systems from elevated positions.

To mitigate the effects of signal jamming, it is suggested to place Starlink terminals in prepared trenches or inside Faraday cages, which can block electromagnetic radiation.

In response to these developments, the Pentagon has decided to purchase terminals and services from Starlink for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This decision aims to reduce reliance on the decisions of SpaceX’s owner, Elon Musk. The US Department of Defense plans to acquire 400-500 terminals.

In conclusion, while the Russian army has developed the capability to disrupt Starlink, its effectiveness is limited. Ukrainian forces can take precautionary measures to minimize the impact of these disruptions and maintain connectivity on the front lines.