The Russian army has reportedly developed the capability to jam the Starlink satellite communication system in combat zones. According to the head of the elite aerial reconnaissance group called “Madjar Birds,” the Russian engineers are conducting tests and preparing to deploy their own satellite system. This development raises concerns for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as without access to Starlink, they may face challenges even greater than those without F-16 fighter jets.

The Ukrainian internet resources were quick to respond to this news, with one military expert expressing concern about the potential difficult times ahead for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Pentagon has recently purchased approximately 500 stations that are protected from blocking by Musk’s company for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, if Madjar’s claims are true, the Ukrainian command and control of troops will need to be completely restructured as the “Kropyva” system relies on real-time internet updates from the frontline.

It is important to note that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system has been a thorn in the side of the Russian army for some time. They have repeatedly targeted attacks on the satellite dishes owned by Musk, which has deprived the Ukrainian army of essential communication between command units during military and special operations.

The reports also indicate that there is no evidence of a counter-offensive by Ukraine at this time.