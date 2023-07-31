Russian Armed Forces Disrupt Starlink Satellite Internet in Luhansk

The Russian Armed Forces have employed electronic warfare systems to interfere with Starlink satellite internet in the tactical direction of Luhansk. The information was disclosed by military expert Andrey Marochko on Monday, July 31. Conversations between Ukrainian militants on the front line indicate difficulties in accessing internet networks through Starlink satellites. It is believed that the Russian Armed Forces’ electronic warfare measures are responsible for this disruption.

On July 24, Yuri Ignat, a representative of the Ukrainian Air Forces, acknowledged the significant advantage that the Russian Armed Forces possess in electronic warfare, especially in countering drones. He emphasized Russia’s possession of powerful systems capable of suppressing and grounding unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In terms of satellite communication services, the US authorities signed a new contract with SpaceX on June 2 to provide Ukraine with Starlink terminals. Starlink enables internet access from anywhere on the planet, and Ukraine has received more than 20,000 terminals from the company. The project, initiated in February 2018 by SpaceX, commenced its implementation in Ukraine.

In a notable update shared by SpaceX owner Elon Musk at the end of February 2022, it was announced that the use of Starlink terminals is now permitted for all user categories in Ukraine.