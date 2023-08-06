Significant Damage to Russian Warship Following Attack by Ukrainian Sea Drone

Recent satellite imagery has revealed significant damage to the Russian warship Olenegorsky Gornyak, following an attack by a Ukrainian sea drone. The images show the Olenegorsky Gornyak, along with four other vessels including the Gurzuf crane ship, a rescue ship, and diving boats.

Analysts have suggested that the crane ship is holding a hole in the side of the warship above the waterline, which could potentially be repaired through welding. It was reported that the drone attack involved a drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT. As a result, the Olenegorsky Gornyak suffered heavy damage near the Russian port city of Novorossiysk.

Video footage of the attack, which circulated on social media, shows the drone approaching the warship before cutting out as it reaches the port side of the vessel. After the attack, images of the Olenegorsky Gornyak revealed that it was listing heavily to its port side and being towed by Russian tug boats. The warship was subsequently docked at the naval base in Novorossiysk, still listing to its port side.

The video and pictures indicate that several compartments of the warship had been flooded as a result of the attack. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that their objective was to disrupt Russia’s supply operations to its forces in southern Ukraine.

Additional information: The Olenegorsky Gornyak is a Russian naval vessel of undisclosed class and purpose. The attack occurred in the Black Sea near Novorossiysk, which is a major Russian naval base and port city. The damage inflicted on the warship highlights the vulnerability of naval vessels to drone attacks, raising concerns about the potential use of unmanned aerial vehicles in future conflicts.