Ukrainian Blood Transfusion Center Hit by Russian Bomb

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reported that a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a blood transfusion center in the town of Kupiansk in the eastern Kharkiv region. The incident occurred on Saturday, resulting in both dead and wounded individuals. The report is yet to be verified.

The airstrike has caused significant damage to the blood transfusion center, which plays a crucial role in providing life-saving transfusions to patients in need. Details on the extent of the damage and the impact on the center’s operations are still unknown.

This attack contributes to the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, in light of the ongoing conflict in the eastern regions of Ukraine. The international community is closely monitoring the situation and calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Further information is awaited regarding the incident, including any potential response from Ukrainian authorities and the investigation into the source of the bomb. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

