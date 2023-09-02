New Supercomputer MSU-270 Launched by Lomonosov Moscow State University

Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) has unveiled its latest supercomputer, the MSU-270, with a peak computational power of 400 ‘AI’ PetaFLOPS. This high-performance machine will be used for various artificial intelligence (AI) applications, including training large AI models.

The MSU-270 is equipped with approximately 100 of the latest graphics accelerators and incorporates new systems for energy supply, cooling, and communication. The project aligns with MSU’s strategic plan for advancements in computing by 2030.

Being Russia’s most powerful supercomputer, it is highly likely that the MSU-270 uses compute GPUs from companies like AMD, Biren Technology, Intel, or Nvidia. However, due to U.S. export rules, the highest-performing GPUs from AMD and Nvidia cannot be shipped to Russia and China.

While the computational power of 400 PetaFLOPS is impressive, it should be noted that these are ‘AI’ PetaFLOPS, which likely corresponds to the FP16 data format. The FP64 performance, which represents the actual floating-point calculation speed, is not disclosed but expected to be significantly lower than 400 PetaFLOPS.

The applications of the MSU-270 span a wide range of disciplines, including physics, chemistry, biology, psychology, sociology, geology, and medicine. It will also play a crucial role in educating and training AI specialists, supporting MSU’s academic program for training professionals in the field of AI.

“Our faculty has been running an academic program for training specialists in the field of AI for the second year — one of the best in the world,” said Igor Sokolov, the Dean of the Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics. “This computer will be used to intensify and expand the training of specialists. This is our main task – personnel training.”

The MSU-270 will be integrated into Russia’s network of scientific supercomputing centers, enhancing its accessibility and utility beyond MSU.

Sources: Article does not contain embedded sources.