Russian and US Space Agencies Agree on Additional Flight for American Astronaut

According to Interfax news agency, Russian and U.S. space authorities have reached an agreement to allow an additional flight for an American astronaut on board Russia’s Soyuz MS spacecraft. This represents a rare sign of bilateral cooperation between the two countries amidst the ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

The agreement between Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and NASA entails cross-flights to the International Space Station (ISS). Sergei Krikalev, executive director of the state corporation for manned programs, explained that one of the American astronauts had been left on board the ISS for two missions. In order to compensate for the time spent at the station, an extra flight has been added for the American astronaut.

Krikalev further emphasized the mutually beneficial nature of this collaboration, stating that it adds reliability to the respective space programs. Despite the strained relations between Washington and Moscow, cooperation in space has been maintained, with astronauts stationed together at the ISS and traveling jointly.

Under the terms of an agreement signed last year, three Russian cosmonauts were scheduled to fly on the U.S.’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, while three American astronauts were set to travel on Russia’s Soyuz MS between 2022 and 2024.

It should be noted that Russia has expressed its intention to withdraw from the ISS and develop its own independent space station in the future, although specific plans are still under discussion.

The ISS, a science laboratory orbiting approximately 250 miles above Earth, has been operational for over two decades, functioning as a collaborative effort between the U.S., Russia, Canada, Japan, and 11 European countries.

In related news, Russia encountered a setback in its space program this week when its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed during a landing attempt on the Moon’s south pole. Meanwhile, India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed a landing on the south pole.

Source: Reuters

Definitions:

– ISS: International Space Station, a science laboratory in space jointly operated by multiple countries.

– Roscosmos: The Russian space agency.

– NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. space agency.