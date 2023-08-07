The Use of Cryptocurrencies in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has witnessed the use of cryptocurrencies as a means to fund military operations on both sides. This use of digital assets in armed conflict is the largest scale seen so far. Pro-Russian militia groups have received an estimated $20 million in donations for their activities in Ukraine.

The inflows of cryptocurrencies to these groups can be monitored due to the transparent nature of blockchain transactions. Platforms like Telegram and VKontakte are used for soliciting donations, allowing blockchain analytics firms to track the origin and usage of funds. These groups primarily use the funds to purchase equipment such as night vision goggles, drones, and body armor that have a significant impact on the frontline.

However, there are limitations to using cryptocurrency for funding military operations. The transparency and traceability of the blockchain make it difficult for internationally sanctioned militia groups to receive and transfer funds without detection. Some groups, like Hezbollah and Hamas, have shut down their campaigns to avoid prosecution due to the risks associated with soliciting cryptocurrency donations.

While social media and blockchain technology can be effective in raising awareness and collecting short-term donations, their long-term effectiveness is reduced due to their traceability. Nevertheless, the use of cryptocurrency in funding military operations highlights the increasing role that digital assets play in armed conflicts worldwide.

Despite efforts to limit Russian revenues from oil and gas, Moscow continues to allocate significant resources to its war efforts. Therefore, the use of cryptocurrencies for funding is expected to persist as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.