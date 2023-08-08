Russia to Launch Luna-25 Lunar Landing Spacecraft to Explore Moon’s South Pole

Russia is preparing to launch its first lunar landing spacecraft in 47 years in a race with India to reach the South Pole of the moon. The spacecraft, called Luna-25, aims to search for water sources that could potentially support human presence on the moon in the future.

In preparation for the launch, a village in Russia’s far east will be evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the small possibility of a rocket stage falling back to Earth. The launch is scheduled to take place from the Vostochny cosmodrome, which is situated 5550 km east of Moscow.

India, meanwhile, is set to deploy its lunar lander Chandrayaan-3 to the moon’s South Pole on August 23. The South Pole is an important target as it is believed to contain significant amounts of ice that can be utilized for fuel, oxygen, and drinking water.

The Russian Luna-25 spacecraft will take approximately five days to travel to the moon and then spend five to seven days in lunar orbit before descending to one of three potential landing sites near the pole. The entire mission is expected to last for a year.

Both the Russian and Indian missions have charted different landing areas to ensure that there will be no interference or collision between the two spacecraft. As the race to explore the moon’s South Pole heats up, the world eagerly anticipates the scientific discoveries and advancements that these missions will bring.