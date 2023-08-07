Russia to Evacuate Village for First Lunar Lander Mission in 45 Years

Russia is set to launch its first lunar lander mission in nearly half a century, with the evacuation of a village in the far east of the country scheduled for August 11. The Luna-25 lunar lander will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, located 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.

The village of Shakhtinskyi in the Khabarovsk region needs to be evacuated as it falls within the predicted area of the falling rocket boosters when they separate. The evacuation is being carried out to ensure the safety of the residents during the launch.

The main objective of the Luna-25 mission is to develop soft-landing technologies, conduct research on the internal structure of the Moon, and explore for resources, including water. This mission marks Russia’s renewed focus on lunar exploration and will be the first time a lander reaches the South Pole of the Moon.

The Luna-25 lander will be launched on a Soyuz-2 Fregat booster and is expected to operate on the lunar surface for one year. This upcoming mission is a significant milestone for Russia’s space exploration program, showcasing their commitment to lunar research and development.

