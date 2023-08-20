Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Encounters Trouble on Moon-bound Mission

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month, has experienced an “abnormal situation” according to the country’s space agency, Roscosmos. The spacecraft encountered trouble while attempting to enter a pre-landing orbit, and specialists are currently analyzing the situation to determine the extent of the issue. Roscosmos has not provided details on whether this incident will affect the spacecraft’s ability to make a landing.

Scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, the Luna-25 aims to reach the lunar surface before an Indian spacecraft. The lunar south pole is of great interest to scientists due to the possibility of water in the permanently shadowed polar craters. The presence of frozen water in these craters could be utilized by future explorers for air and rocket fuel.

In addition to the abnormal situation, the Russian spacecraft has already provided some preliminary results. Roscosmos reported that the collected data contains information about the chemical elements of the lunar soil, and the equipment on board has registered a “micrometeorite impact”. Images of the Zeeman crater taken by the spacecraft were also released. The crater, located in the moon’s southern hemisphere, has a diameter of 190km and is 8km deep.

This mission marks Russia’s return to lunar exploration after a hiatus since 1976, when it was part of the Soviet Union. The Luna-25 was initially intended to carry a small moon rover, but that plan was abandoned to optimize the craft’s reliability by reducing its weight.

With this mission, Roscosmos aims to demonstrate Russia’s capability to deliver payloads to the moon and secure guaranteed access to the moon’s surface. However, economic sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have made it more challenging for the country to access Western technology, which has impacted its space program. Russia and India are both competing to become the first countries to land at the moon’s south pole. So far, successful moon landings have been achieved by only three governments: the Soviet Union, the US, and China.