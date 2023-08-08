Russia Continues to Import Western Microchips and Semiconductor Technologies Despite Sanctions

New analysis indicates that Russia is still importing Western microchips and semiconductor technologies for its military equipment, despite facing sanctions from Western countries. Trade data reveals that Russia has been acquiring these technologies through intermediary countries such as China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, Russia imported approximately $2.5 billion worth of semiconductor technologies, which increased from $1.8 billion in 2021. These components are crucial in modern warfare as they power various equipment including drones, radios, missiles, and armored vehicles. A recent study conducted by the KSE Institute discovered that more than two-thirds of the foreign components used in Russian military equipment originated from US companies. Although many of these products are subject to export controls, complex trade routes have allowed them to enter Russia.

The widespread use and versatility of microelectronics and other advanced technologies present challenges in monitoring and regulating their trade. China, as the largest exporter of microchips and other technology, accounts for over 87% of Russia’s total semiconductor imports during Q4 2022. Russia has also increased its imports from intermediary countries in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

To diminish Russia’s military capabilities, Western allies have called for more countries to join existing sanctions or impose secondary sanctions on entities operating within intermediary countries. The aim is to restrict Russia’s access to these crucial technologies and curb its military strength.

As of now, Russia’s continued importation of Western microchips and semiconductor technologies for its military equipment remains a challenge, raising concerns among Western countries attempting to enforce sanctions.