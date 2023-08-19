Russia and India Plan to Land Near the Moon’s South Pole

Russia and India are both gearing up for missions to land near the south pole of the moon. Russia’s Luna-25 mission is scheduled for August 21, while India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe will attempt its landing on August 23. Both missions will be in the general polar region, although not right at the moon’s south pole. These landing sites are of particular interest because they may contain frozen water hidden in craters, which could potentially supply future lunar colonies with vital resources.

The south pole of the moon is attracting attention not just from Russia and India, but also from China and NASA, who have plans to send their own missions there. The craters near the lunar south pole are unique because some of them remain in permanent shadow, making them extremely cold. It is believed that these cold areas could contain frozen water.

The presence of water on the moon is scientifically significant as it could provide insights into the origins of this essential compound in our solar system. Additionally, water is a valuable resource that could be utilized in various ways. Breaking down water into its components, hydrogen and oxygen, could provide rocket fuel and breathable air for astronauts on the surface.

Russia’s Luna-25 mission is a notable return to lunar exploration after decades of absence. Russia has a history of lunar missions, starting from its time as part of the Soviet Union. Landing near the moon’s south pole opens up new possibilities for scientific discoveries and potential future human activities on the lunar surface.