Expanding High-Speed Internet Access in Rural Western Maine

Residents of rural western Maine, particularly in the small town of Sweden, face significant challenges with limited internet access. Many rely on slow internet transmitted through copper phone lines, while some have no access at all. However, the federal government has allocated $272 million to the state of Maine to address this issue and expand high-speed internet access, benefiting underserved areas like Sweden.

The Maine Connectivity Authority will utilize these funds to incentivize service providers to extend their services into these communities. Tanya Emery, the economic development director of the authority, is optimistic that the funding will greatly transform areas with poor internet access. However, Emery also acknowledges that implementing the program will require time.

The authority aims to finalize its five-year action plan this month and establish the application process in December. They will also collaborate with local stakeholders to enhance the accuracy of their broadband map. In August 2024, when considering potential projects, priority will be given to the most critically underserved communities. The extent of the reach of the funds will depend on private investment from internet service providers and local communities.

To improve internet access, the town of Sweden, in conjunction with neighboring towns, has formed the Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband coalition. Their objective is to provide high-speed internet to all residents. Some progress has already been made, as Spectrum has been granted funds by the Maine Connectivity Authority to offer high-speed internet to residents in Denmark, Fryeburg, and Lovell.

If the coalition does not succeed in their upcoming grant application, they will explore alternatives with the $272 million in broadband funds. Currently, 100% of households in Brownfield, Stoneham, Stow, and Sweden fall short of federal broadband standards and are considered unserved.

These communities require improved internet access for various reasons, including remote work, academic assignments, telehealth services, and enhanced communication for emergency responders. While a few residents have invested in more expensive satellite internet options like Starlink, the majority cannot afford such solutions.

The exact allocation of the federal funds is yet to be determined by the Maine Connectivity Authority. Their aim is to develop collaborative solutions with communities and regions to ensure high-speed internet is made available to as many people as possible.