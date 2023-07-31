Xplore Inc. to Connect Rural Canadians with High-Speed Internet via JUPITER 3 Satellite

Starting this fall, Xplore Inc. will provide high-speed internet to Canadians in rural areas through the JUPITER 3 satellite. With speeds of up to 100 Mbps, this broadband service aims to offer reliable and fast internet connectivity, allowing rural residents to fully enjoy their lifestyle.

Xplore Inc., Canada’s leading rural internet provider, has partnered with Hughes Network Systems, LLC to launch the JUPITER 3 satellite. This collaboration will enable Xplore to offer high-speed internet to customers in remote locations across the country.

One of the key advantages of Xplore’s service is its ease of installation and customer support. With professional installation, customers do not have to worry about upfront hardware costs. Additionally, the company offers 24/7 customer support based in Canada, ensuring a hassle-free experience for its users.

Rizwan Jamal, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Xplore, expressed anticipation for the upcoming service launch. He emphasized the importance of providing a homegrown high-speed internet option for Canadians who rely on satellite connectivity. Xplore is dedicated to improving the broadband experience for all Canadians by utilizing world-class fiber optic and 5G wireless networks.

While availability and pricing details for Xplore’s new broadband service have yet to be announced, interested individuals can sign up for news and updates on Xplore’s website. By bridging the digital divide in rural areas, Xplore Inc. aims to enhance the quality of living for rural Canadians through innovative broadband services for the present and future.