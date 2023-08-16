Llama 2: A Powerful AI Tool for Developers

The recent launch of the Meta Llama 2 language model has generated a lot of interest within the tech community. This open-source model, developed by Meta, offers developers a powerful tool to innovate in the field of artificial intelligence. With different versions and models available, Llama 2 has been designed to cater to various needs and purposes.

Llama 2 comes in different sizes, ranging from 7 billion parameters to a staggering 70 billion parameters. One specific version, Llama-2-chat, is optimized for conversational purposes. The initial training of Llama 2 utilized public data, and for the chat-optimized version, additional supervised fine-tuning was implemented. The performance of Llama 2 outperforms other open-source chat models in benchmark tests, making it a potential replacement for proprietary models.

The goal of releasing Llama 2 is to promote openness and collaboration in the AI field. Meta believes in a wide community of developers and researchers working together to drive advancements in AI. By providing free access to Llama 2, Meta aims to encourage more people to test, innovate, and improve upon the model.

In a recent demonstration, the Llama 2 model with 13 billion and 7 billion parameters was run on Intel ARC GPU, iGPU, and CPU. Although the method used was not fully optimized for Intel Arc devices, the process showcased the speed and usability of running Llama 2 on these platforms. The Lava CPP library and CL Blast Library were instrumental in accelerating mathematical operations during the demonstration.

Running Llama 2 on Intel Arc devices requires the installation of the cmake tool and the CL Blast Library. Once these libraries are built, the Llama.cpp library is compiled using the generated files. The Llama models can be run on Arc GPUs and integrated GPUs, with the GPU providing faster results. Although running the model on the CPU results in high CPU activity, it remains a viable option.

The ability to run powerful language models like Llama 2 on affordable computers showcases the exciting advancements in artificial intelligence. Meta’s commitment to openness and collaboration paves the way for developers to explore innovative AI projects using Llama 2.