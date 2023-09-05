RuneScape Introduces New Hero Pass Battle Pass System

RuneScape has unveiled its latest update with the introduction of the Hero Pass battle pass system and a transformed season filled with over 100 rewards. This initial season, known as Hero Pass: Underworld, is directly tied to the recent release of Necromancy and is available now.

The new Hero Pass system replaces the previous Yak Track and Challenge systems. While Yak Track offered various cosmetics and rewards, it was an intermittent event that required players to complete challenges within a limited time frame. With the Hero Pass, rewards are accessible to all membership levels, including free players, and upgrades to the Premier level are either available or included with a Premier membership.

One of the key goals of the Jagex team is to provide consistent reward goals that integrate seamlessly into the overall RuneScape experience. As part of this transformation, seasons will be lengthened to three months, offering players more time to engage and claim the more than 100 possible rewards. These rewards consist of 99 standard levels and 21 heroic levels for those seeking greater challenges.

The new format introduces daily, weekly, and special missions that change each season. In the current Underworld-themed season, players can easily complete the introductory tutorial mission to begin their progress. By participating in the Hero Pass, players not only have the opportunity to earn cosmetic items but also various new reward types that have been enhanced in quality for this significant update.

One notable addition is the inclusion of content buffs, some of which are themed to the season. The Underworld season features unique buffs such as Headhunter, allowing players to choose their desired Slayer task, and Trailblazer, which reduces the number of steps required to solve a clue scroll and stacks with other reductions.

The Hero Pass also introduces exciting new cosmetic rewards, including combat ability overrides, Underworld-themed cosmetic overrides for skilling items, skilling overheads not seen since the 15th anniversary, weapon overrides like the Chakram weapon with unique animations, outfit overrides, and pets.

For more in-depth information on the Hero Pass: Underworld update, the RuneScape team has provided a detailed devblog that includes a FAQ section and the complete rewards table.

