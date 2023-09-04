Introducing Runescape Hero Pass: Underworld

Runescape players are in for a treat with the launch of the first-ever Runescape battle pass, called Hero Pass: Underworld. This exciting new update brings an undead-themed experience, complete with a plethora of free rewards for all players. Additionally, for those who are subscribed to Premier Membership, there are even more exclusive rewards up for grabs.

The Runescape Hero Pass: Underworld offers a wide range of rewards that cater to various player preferences. Players can expect to unlock new pets, weapons, armor, and even tool and ability overrides. With such a diverse array of rewards, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this battle pass.

One of the standout features of the Runescape Hero Pass is the unique leveling system. Each season of the Hero Pass will consist of 120 levels of content. These levels are divided into 99 standard levels and 21 challenging heroic levels. This provides players with an opportunity to progress through the battle pass at their own pace, unlocking rewards as they go.

Runescape is available on multiple platforms, including PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. This means players can enjoy the Hero Pass: Underworld update regardless of their preferred gaming device. Whether you’re a veteran player or a newcomer to the world of Runescape, now is the perfect time to jump in and embark on this thrilling undead-themed adventure.

