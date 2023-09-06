RuneScape Introduces Hero Pass Amidst Controversy

RuneScape, the popular MMORPG, recently launched its new Hero Pass, a battle pass that replaces the previous Yak Track and Challenge systems. The Hero Pass offers players 120 levels of rewards and will be available for a three-month period. While one track is available for free, the premium track is exclusive to 12-month Premier Membership subscribers.

However, the announcement of the Hero Pass has been met with backlash from the community. Players are expressing their discontent on platforms like Reddit and Twitter, criticizing Jagex, the developers of RuneScape, for their perceived greed and monetization tactics. Some players are even threatening to quit the game entirely, with negative reviews flooding the Steam page.

Despite the negative feedback, Jagex claims to be listening to the community’s concerns. However, many players remain skeptical, believing that the company will only pay attention to positive feedback that benefits their bottom line.

The introduction of the Hero Pass has sparked controversy within the RuneScape community. While some players are excited about the new rewards and challenges, others are frustrated with Jagex’s approach to monetization. Whether or not Jagex will address the concerns raised by the players remains to be seen.

Sources:

– Reddit

– Steam

– Twitter

By Troy Blackburn, News Editor