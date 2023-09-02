SEGA’s Plans for 2024: Reboots and New Sonic Game

A well-known video game leaker, I’m a Hero Too, has provided some insight into SEGA’s plans for 2024. This information aligns with what Bloomberg reported in April 2022, adding credibility to the leaks. SEGA is reportedly delving into its extensive back catalog and preparing reboots of several classic gaming franchises.

According to the leaks, SEGA is working on reboots of iconic titles such as Jet Set Radio, Comix Zone, and Guardian Heroes. While Bloomberg had previously mentioned the development of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio, the news about Comix Zone and Guardian Heroes comes as a pleasant surprise. Fans of these classic games can look forward to modernized versions of these beloved franchises.

In addition to the reboots, I’m a Hero Too also revealed that SEGA is planning to launch a new Sonic the Hedgehog game in the coming year. Sonic has remained one of SEGA’s most popular and enduring franchises, and fans are undoubtedly excited to see what new adventures await the blue blur.

It is important to note that I’m a Hero Too’s Reddit account, where these leaks were initially shared, has been deleted. However, their previous track record of accurate leaks adds credibility to the information provided.

In the leaks, I’m a Hero Too also mentioned that Persona 6, another highly anticipated game from SEGA’s stable, might not be released in 2024 as originally planned. The leaker suggests that the reveal of Persona 6 might be delayed, and there are still some uncertainties regarding the game’s development. However, the leaks do mention that there is another Persona game in the works, which will be a party game.

Overall, SEGA’s plans for 2024 seem to revitalize nostalgic favorites while also introducing new titles to their fanbase. Fans of Jet Set Radio, Comix Zone, Guardian Heroes, and Sonic the Hedgehog have a lot to look forward to in the near future.

