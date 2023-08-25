God of War Ragnarok Expansion in Development, Leaker Claims

An expansion to the popular PlayStation first-party exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, is reportedly deep in development, according to a well-known leaker. The leaker, known as The Snitch, has recently provided accurate information about another game, which suggests a familiarity with Sony’s internal affairs.

Since completing the God of War Ragnarok campaign, many players have been anticipating some kind of standalone expansion or DLC. The campaign’s conclusion hints at a potential standalone adventure for Atreus, and it aligns with Sony’s development philosophy of creating large-scale spin-offs based on existing main games. Notable examples include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

The Snitch claims that the development of the expansion is roughly 60% complete and is scheduled for release next year. While the reliability of the source is somewhat debatable due to the change in account ownership, the information does seem logical and consistent with PlayStation’s first-party approach. Therefore, there is a good chance that this rumor will turn out to be true.

Are you eager for more God of War content? What direction would you like to see a potential expansion take? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Definitions:

DLC: Downloadable content; additional content created for a video game and made available to players after the initial release.

Spin-off: A new work created from an existing work, usually focusing on a specific character or storyline.

Main game: The original or primary game that an expansion or spin-off is based on.

Sources:

– The Snitch, Twitter account specializing in video game leaks