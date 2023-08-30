New Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model Leaked

A leaked announcement suggests that Nintendo has a surprise in store for Mario fans – a special Mario Red Edition of the upcoming Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. The leak, attributed to the reliable source billbil-kun, indicates that the console will feature red Joy-Con controllers and a red dock, but no other Mario-themed branding.

While the leaked information does not provide a specific release date for the Mario Red Edition, billbil-kun does state that it will be launched before October. This means that it is unlikely to be bundled with the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is scheduled for release on October 20th, 2023.

The veracity of this leak will be confirmed or debunked during the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct presentation on August 31st. Nintendo fans are eagerly awaiting this event to learn more about what surprises the company has in store.

