Apple’s Upcoming Product Lineup: iPhone 15, Apple Watch, AirTag, iPads, and More

We are just a month away from the highly anticipated release of the iPhone 15 lineup, but Apple has more in store for its customers. Recent rumors have shed light on the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and other potential surprises from the tech giant.

One intriguing rumor suggests that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will come with a black titanium case option in addition to the existing natural finish. Alongside the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9, expected to come in a new pink color option, the Ultra model could be announced as early as September. While the Ultra model might feature a faster S9 chip, little else is known about the potential changes.

Adding to the excitement, Apple recently showcased 15 hidden or lesser-known features of iOS 17 in a YouTube video. The iOS 17 is currently available as a public beta version and is compatible with iPhone XS and newer models. The full software update is anticipated to be released in September.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the second-generation AirTag is likely to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2024. AirTag is a tracking device that allows users to find lost or misplaced items through the Find My app. The new AirTag is expected to bring improved Ultra Wideband functionality and longer battery life.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly working on the fourth-generation AirPods, following the release of the third-generation AirPods two years ago. While details about the new AirPods are scarce, there have been speculations about seven potential new features.

In terms of iPads, Apple plans to reduce the bezel sizes on its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models using a special manufacturing process. This technology is likely to be incorporated into future iPad models as well, though the exact release date of the first iPad with slimmer bezels remains unknown. Additionally, Apple may also launch a seventh-generation iPad mini later this year.

As more information becomes available, stay updated through our newsletter for a weekly recap of the latest news on Apple’s upcoming products.