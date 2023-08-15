CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Persona 6 Rumored to Launch on Xbox Consoles Day One

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
Persona 6 Rumored to Launch on Xbox Consoles Day One

There is a new rumor suggesting that Persona 6, the highly anticipated game from ATLUS, will not be a PlayStation exclusive and will instead launch on Xbox consoles on its release day. This rumor comes from Nick Baker, co-founder of XboxEra and a known leaker in the gaming industry.

According to Baker, Sony was originally trying to secure Persona 6 as a PlayStation exclusive, but his trusted sources have informed him that the game will actually be available on Xbox consoles from day one. However, Baker did mention that this information should be treated as a rumor.

In addition to this rumor, there is no news yet about Persona 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass. Baker stated that his sources only mentioned Xbox consoles and did not mention anything about Game Pass. He speculated that acquiring a brand new title like Persona 6 for Game Pass would be quite costly.

Earlier this year, ATLUS announced two upcoming Persona games. Persona 3 Reload is set to release in early 2024 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, as well as Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, Persona 5 Tactica will be released on November 17 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

While we await official confirmation from ATLUS and Microsoft, the possibility of Persona 6 launching on Xbox consoles is certainly an exciting prospect for fans of the series and those who prefer Xbox gaming.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Virtual Training and Simulation are Transforming Technology Access in Asia Pacific

Aug 15, 2023
News

Xiaomi Aims to Compete in the High-End Smartphone Market

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Realme 11 5G Expected to Launch in India with Powerful Features

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Virtual Training and Simulation are Transforming Technology Access in Asia Pacific

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Canyon Launches New Endurace Line with CFR and CF SLX Models

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Architecture Bodies Collaborate to Address the Impact of AI on the Profession

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

IBM and USTA Introduce Digital Fan Features for US Open

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments