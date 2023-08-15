Persona 6 Rumored to Launch on Xbox Consoles Day One

There is a new rumor suggesting that Persona 6, the highly anticipated game from ATLUS, will not be a PlayStation exclusive and will instead launch on Xbox consoles on its release day. This rumor comes from Nick Baker, co-founder of XboxEra and a known leaker in the gaming industry.

According to Baker, Sony was originally trying to secure Persona 6 as a PlayStation exclusive, but his trusted sources have informed him that the game will actually be available on Xbox consoles from day one. However, Baker did mention that this information should be treated as a rumor.

In addition to this rumor, there is no news yet about Persona 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass. Baker stated that his sources only mentioned Xbox consoles and did not mention anything about Game Pass. He speculated that acquiring a brand new title like Persona 6 for Game Pass would be quite costly.

Earlier this year, ATLUS announced two upcoming Persona games. Persona 3 Reload is set to release in early 2024 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, as well as Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, Persona 5 Tactica will be released on November 17 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

While we await official confirmation from ATLUS and Microsoft, the possibility of Persona 6 launching on Xbox consoles is certainly an exciting prospect for fans of the series and those who prefer Xbox gaming.