Aug 2, 2023
Rules for Republishing World Economic Forum Articles

World Economic Forum articles can be republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License. When republishing an article, the following rules must be adhered to.

Firstly, attribution is important. The original author must be credited prominently at the beginning of the republished article. This includes mentioning the author’s name and providing a link to the original article.

Secondly, republished articles cannot be used for commercial purposes. This means they cannot be published with the intention of making a profit or used in any way that generates revenue.

Thirdly, the republished article must not be modified or altered in any way. It should be published exactly as it appeared on the World Economic Forum website.

Lastly, the republishing must comply with the World Economic Forum’s Terms of Use. This includes ensuring that the republished article is not used in any way that may be harmful or misleading.

By following these rules, organizations and individuals can responsibly republish World Economic Forum articles, spreading knowledge and insights while respecting the rights of the original authors.

