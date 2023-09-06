New Zealand Heritage Brand Rodd & Gunn Collaborates with Rugby Ball Maker Gilbert for ‘United by Rugby’ Collection

New Zealand-based heritage brand Rodd & Gunn has partnered with rugby ball maker Gilbert on a collaboration collection called ‘United by Rugby’. The collection, which captures the essence of rugby culture, features a curated selection of garments including shirts, polos, hoodies, bomber jackets, gilets, and chinos. A standout item in the collection is the ‘Ravenhill’ pullover hoodie adorned with the national flags of the nations participating in the Rugby World Cup.

This collaboration, following the recent trend of ‘rugbycore’, marks the second partnership between Rodd & Gunn and Gilbert, with their first collection launching earlier this year. The CEO of Rodd & Gunn, Mike Beagley, expressed excitement about the collaboration and stated that each piece in the collection pays tribute to the heritage of rugby and the passion it ignites among fans worldwide.

The ‘United by Rugby’ collection is now available for purchase on the Rodd & Gunn website, as well as in their flagship store in London’s Mayfair and selected wholesale accounts. This release coincides with Rodd & Gunn’s continuous expansion efforts, including the establishment of 40 wholesale accounts in the UK and Ireland in just three seasons. The brand has also recently formed partnerships with Arnott’s in Dublin, Takashimaya in Singapore, and Bloomingdales in the USA.

With the Rugby World Cup about to commence in France, this collaboration between Rodd & Gunn and Gilbert allows fans to celebrate their love for both rugby and fashion. Rodd & Gunn’s commitment to capturing the essence of rugby culture while infusing their distinctive style has contributed to the success of this collaboration collection.

Sources: Rodd & Gunn, Gilbert