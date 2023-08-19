Road & Track’s Car Enthusiast: Chris Perkins

Chris Perkins is a dedicated car enthusiast, with a passion that has been with him since childhood. He currently serves as Road & Track’s engineering expert and has a particular fondness for Porsche. Although he joined the staff in 2016, his skills and knowledge have made him an invaluable member of the team.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Chris fearlessly street-parks his Porsche Boxster. Despite the shock it may induce in onlookers, including himself, he remains committed to this choice of parking spot. Surprisingly, Chris does not consider himself a convertible person, despite the fact that he owns three such vehicles.

Chris’s expertise lies in the field of engineering, with a particular focus on automobiles. His specialized knowledge offers valuable insights into the technical aspects of car design and performance. Although the sources of his expertise are not mentioned in the available information, it is clear that his passion for cars drives his dedication to staying up to date with the latest advancements in the industry.

As an engineering nerd, Chris brings a unique perspective to Road & Track. His ability to understand and explain complex technical subjects, combined with his unwavering enthusiasm for Porsche, sets him apart as a valuable resource for both the publication and its readers.

While the exact extent of Chris’s automotive expertise is unknown, it is evident that his passion for cars and knowledge of engineering make him an invaluable member of the team. His dedication to the Porsche brand, despite parking his sports car on the streets of Brooklyn, showcases his unwavering commitment to his car enthusiast lifestyle.